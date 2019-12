Citroen C3 Aircross SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating 3.5

Owner ratings 5.0

The Citroen C3 Aircross is a comfortable car, soaking up most lumps and bumps with ease. It’s also extremely airy and spacious, with a funkily-styled interior and a big boot. At the same time, it’s very versatile and it’s possible to customise it to your...