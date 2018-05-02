Maserati cars for sale
RRP£115,000
£99,950
Save£15,050
Maserati Granturismo 4.7 V8 MC MC Shift 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£125,995
£110,000
Save£15,995
Maserati Grancabrio 4.7 V8 MC MC Shift 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Convertible
RRP£75,468
£69,222
Save£6,246
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£62,435
£49,995
Save£12,440
Maserati Ghibli 3.0D V6 ZF (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
Latest second hand Maserati cars for sale
£18,499
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 72,000 miles
£33,500
Maserati Granturismo 4.7 V8 S Auto 2dr
2012 (12 reg) | 53,000 miles
£15,000
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 87,000 miles
£25,000
Maserati Granturismo 4.2 V8 Auto 2dr EU4
2008 (08 reg) | 13,372 miles
£21,995
Maserati Gransport 4.2 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 38,100 miles
£16,995
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 DV6 4d 275 BHP STUNNING CAR WITH FSH+HUGE SPEC
2014 (64 reg) | 73,000 miles
£52,950
Maserati Levante S Granlusso 3.0 V6 S ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 7,801 miles
£61,950
Maserati Levante Granlusso V6 GRANLUSSO 5DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£47,950
Maserati Ghibli Diesel V6D RIBELLE EDITION 4DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£45,995
Maserati Granturismo 4.7 V8 Sport Auto 2dr EU5
2016 (16 reg) | 36,208 miles
£15,995
Maserati Spyder 4.2 Cambiocorsa 2dr
2003 (03 reg) | 103,000 miles
£24,975
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 4dr
2015 (64 reg) | 16,606 miles
£31,850
Maserati Granturismo 4.7 V8 S MC Shift 2dr
2008 (58 reg) | 33,000 miles
£35,995
Maserati Granturismo 4.7 S MC SPORTLINE MC SHIFT - CARBON PACK EDITION
2010 (10 reg) | 17,000 miles
£21,500
Maserati Spyder 4.2 Cambiocorsa 2dr
2003 (52 reg) | 33,000 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 S GranSport 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£39,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£39,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 S GranSport 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£43,480
Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 39 miles
£17,395
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2015 (65 reg) | 57,386 miles
£40,950
Maserati Ghibli Diesel V6D 4DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
