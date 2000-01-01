Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Lexus Ux 250h

Lexus Ux 250h image

Lexus Ux 250h cars for sale

Search 122 cars

With 28 new and 94 used Lexus Ux 250h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Lexus range

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Lexus UX 250hs offer a top speed range between 110mph and 110mph, depending on the version.

  • Lexus UX 250h on-the-road prices RRP from £29,905 and rises to around £40,355, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Lexus UX 250h's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 53mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.