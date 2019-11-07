Toyota C-HR cars for sale
With 109 new and 971 used Toyota C-HR cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Toyota C-HR SUV (2019 - ) review
In an overcrowded small SUV market, the revamped and refreshed Toyota C-HR looks the business and is good to drive, reasonably practical and very well equipped. Style-conscious SUV buyers will absolutely lap it up, and its range is now fully hybrid. The...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£32,595
£32,095
Save£500
Toyota C-Hr 2.0 VVT-h Orange Edition CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£32,435
£31,935
Save£500
Toyota C-Hr 2.0 VVT-h Dynamic CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£30,795
£30,295
Save£500
Toyota C-Hr 1.8 VVT-h Dynamic CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£32,295
£31,795
Save£500
Toyota C-Hr 2.0 VVT-h Excel CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Toyota C-HR cars for saleView all
£18,995
Toyota C-Hr 1.8 VVT-h Icon CVT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 29,000 miles
£24,450
Toyota C-Hr 1.8 Hybrid Excel 5Dr Cvt
2019 (19 reg) | 8,980 miles
£21,385
Toyota C-Hr Hatchback 1.8 Hybrid Dynamic 5dr CVT
2017 (67 reg) | 6,820 miles
£16,945
Toyota CHR 1.2 DYNAMIC 5d 114 BHP FINANCE FROM £249 P/M & 10% DEPOSIT
2016 (66 reg) | 22,000 miles
£20,900
Toyota C-Hr Hatchback 1.8 Hybrid Dynamic 5dr CVT
2017 (67 reg) | 19,989 miles
£19,999
Toyota CHR 1.2 ( 115bhp ) 2018MY Icon 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£17,795
Toyota C-Hr 1.2 VVT-i Icon (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 17,174 miles
£20,295
Toyota C-Hr 1.2 VVT-i Excel (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 17,174 miles
£17,800
Toyota C-Hr 1.2T Dynamic 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 25,374 miles
£25,995
Toyota C-Hr 1.8 VVT-h Excel CVT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 3,982 miles
£21,500
Toyota C-Hr Hatchback 1.8 Hybrid Excel 5dr CVT
2018 (18 reg) | 17,689 miles
£20,000
Toyota C-Hr 1.2T Dynamic 5dr CVT AWD
2017 (17 reg) | 11,387 miles
£25,000
Toyota C-Hr 1.8 Hybrid Dynamic 5dr CVT
2018 (68 reg) | 17,723 miles
£21,000
Toyota C-Hr 1.2T Excel 5dr CVT AWD [Leather]
2019 (68 reg) | 5,947 miles
£18,000
Toyota C-Hr 1.2 T Excel 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 10,468 miles
£19,550
Toyota C-Hr 1.8L Icon VVT-h 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 19,222 miles
£21,743
Toyota C-Hr Hatchback 1.8 Hybrid Excel 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 11,272 miles
£22,562
Toyota C-Hr Hatchback 1.8 Hybrid Excel 5dr CVT
2018 (18 reg) | 11,157 miles
£21,990
Toyota C-Hr Hatchback 1.8 Hybrid Excel 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 15,528 miles
£21,995
Toyota C-Hr Hatchback 1.8 Hybrid Icon 5dr CVT
2019 (19 reg) | 9,663 miles
£20,995
Toyota C-Hr 1.2T Dynamic 5dr CVT AWD
2018 (18 reg) | 7,404 miles
£18,171
Toyota CHR 1.8 VVT-h Excel CVT (s/s) 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 67,758 miles
£22,495
Toyota C-Hr Hatchback 1.8 Hybrid Excel 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 12,580 miles
£19,000
Toyota C-Hr 1.2T Dynamic 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 11,800 miles
Latest Toyota C-HR ArticlesView more
Review
Toyota C-HR SUV (2019 - ) review
Read all about the Toyota C-HR, an award-winning small hybrid SUV that now has tweaked looks and some new engine choices.
07 Nov 2019
Feature
Best Car for City Drivers 2019 – Toyota C-HR
Find out why the Toyota C-HR is the 2019 winner of our Best Car for City Drivers award.
09 May 2019
Advice
How to spec the 2016 Toyota C-HR SUV
If you're looking to buy a Toyota C-HR SUV, we offer our expert guide to picking the best engine, colour and trim level, to get the most out of your new
30 Mar 2017
Review
Toyota C-HR SUV (2016 - ) review
The Toyota C-HR doesn’t just dazzle you with its futuristic looks. You’ll also be dazzled by its funky interior, generous equipment and a very polished
24 Apr 2019
Frequently asked questions
Toyota C-HRs offer a top speed range between 106mph and 112mph, depending on the version.
Toyota C-HR on-the-road prices RRP from £25,625 and rises to around £32,595, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Toyota C-HR's fuel economy ranges between 53mpg and 59mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.