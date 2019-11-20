Discover the latest models

Lexus was officially named the “most reliable brand 2019” in Auto Trader’s own New Car Awards, as voted by day-to-day drivers.

A Japanese luxury outfit that offers strong reliability along with edgy styling, Lexus has carved its reputation out over a number of years.

The Lexus line-up ranges from the affordable CT hybrid all the way to the top-of-the-range Lexus LS luxury saloon, and the LC sports coupe. There’s a range of body styles to choose from, and most Lexus cars are available in hybrid form.