Silver Lexus RX 450h used cars for sale
With 69 used Silver Lexus RX 450h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Lexus RX 450h cars for sale
£11,250
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 SE-L CVT 4x4 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 98,000 miles
£41,495
Lexus RX 450h 3.5h V6 Sport CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,595 miles
£35,490
Lexus RX 450h Luxury 3.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 17,950 miles
£11,450
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 SE-I CVT 4x4 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 103,000 miles
£14,000
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 36,040 miles
£40,990
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Sport 5dr CVT
2019 (68 reg) | 8,974 miles
£10,495
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 SE-L CVT 4x4 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 117,000 miles
£27,500
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2016 (16 reg) | 38,358 miles
£15,995
Lexus RX 450H SE-L PREMIER 3.5 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 73,900 miles
£28,250
Lexus RX 450h 3.5h V6 F Sport CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 31,234 miles
£10,395
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 SE-L SUV 5dr Petrol Hybrid CVT 4x4 (148 g/km, 249 bhp)
2010 (10 reg) | 117,000 miles
£33,700
Lexus RX 450h 3.5L Luxury h V6 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 11,876 miles
£17,750
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Advance CVT 4WD 5dr (Sunroof)
2014 (64 reg) | 73,000 miles
£36,990
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT Panoramic Roof
2017 (17 reg) | 24,043 miles
£12,450
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 SE-L CVT 4x4 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 70,450 miles
£30,795
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Sunroof]
2016 (16 reg) | 47,128 miles
£28,260
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2016 (66 reg) | 41,045 miles
£17,000
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Luxury CVT 4WD 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 83,000 miles
£34,470
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr Auto + Sunroof
2016 (16 reg) | 10,811 miles
£37,990
Lexus RX 450h 3.5h V6 Premier CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 16,331 miles
£11,600
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 SE-I CVT 4x4 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 78,400 miles
£34,989
Lexus RX 450h 3.5h V6 Sport CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 18,382 miles
£21,772
Lexus RX Estate Special Editions 450h 3.5 Advance 5dr CVT Auto [Pan roof]
2015 (15 reg) | 71,695 miles
£17,400
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Advance 5dr CVT Auto [Pan roof]
2012 (12 reg) | 48,659 miles
Latest Lexus RX 450h ArticlesView more
Review
Lexus RX 450h SUV (2015 - ) review
Lexus has cornered the market in comfortable and refined hybrid SUVs, but can the latest RX take on the new breed of plug-in hybrids? We find out.
20 Nov 2019
First Drive
2015 Lexus RX 450h first drive review
Lexus has cornered the market in comfortable and refined hybrid SUVs, but can the latest RX take on the new breed of plug-in hybrids from Volvo, BMW and
04 Dec 2015
Review
Lexus RX 4×4 (2009- ) review
Read the Lexus RX (2009 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how it
20 Nov 2014