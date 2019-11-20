Grey Lexus RX 450h used cars for sale
With 106 used Grey Lexus RX 450h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Grey Lexus RX 450h cars for sale
£39,991
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Pan roof]
2018 (67 reg) | 20,388 miles
£30,991
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Pan roof]
2016 (16 reg) | 46,250 miles
£8,900
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 SE-I CVT 4x4 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 111,963 miles
£19,200
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT Auto
2013 (63 reg) | 50,768 miles
£34,690
Lexus RX Premier Panoramic Roof 3.5 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,851 miles
£16,680
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Luxury CVT 4x4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 69,000 miles
£40,000
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Panroof]
2017 (67 reg) | 9,123 miles
£41,750
Lexus RX Estate 450h L 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Sunroof]
2019 (19 reg) | 9,418 miles
£34,692
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Sunroof] - SAT NAV - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2017 (17 reg) | 22,125 miles
£9,250
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 SE-I CVT 4x4 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 109,263 miles
£30,681
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - LEATHER
2016 (66 reg) | 27,243 miles
£29,995
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 43,939 miles
£36,991
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Pan roof]
2016 (16 reg) | 29,146 miles
£18,750
Lexus RX 450H SE-L - H+C LEATHER SEATS - SAT NAV - R/CAMERA - FLSH 3.5 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 29,788 miles
£42,700
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 5dr CVT
2019 (19 reg) | 3,637 miles
£40,950
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT Panoramic Roof
2018 (68 reg) | 20,450 miles
£42,950
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT Panoramic Roof
2018 (68 reg) | 8,790 miles
£18,995
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT Auto
2014 (63 reg) | 59,748 miles
£32,880
Lexus RX 450h 3.5h V6 Luxury CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 18,000 miles
£40,750
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 5,942 miles
£34,995
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 Premier with Panoramic Roof 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 27,966 miles
£31,750
Lexus RX Estate 450h 3.5 F-Sport 5dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 29,674 miles
£10,979
Lexus RX 450H Se-I 3.5 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 97,000 miles
£11,995
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Advance SUV 5dr Petrol Hybrid CVT 4x4 (Pan roof) (145 g/km, 249 bhp)
2012 (61 reg) | 109,000 miles
Latest Lexus RX 450h ArticlesView more
Review
Lexus RX 450h SUV (2015 - ) review
Lexus has cornered the market in comfortable and refined hybrid SUVs, but can the latest RX take on the new breed of plug-in hybrids? We find out.
20 Nov 2019
First Drive
2015 Lexus RX 450h first drive review
Lexus has cornered the market in comfortable and refined hybrid SUVs, but can the latest RX take on the new breed of plug-in hybrids from Volvo, BMW and
04 Dec 2015
Review
Lexus RX 4×4 (2009- ) review
Read the Lexus RX (2009 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how it
20 Nov 2014