Orange Lexus NX 300h used cars for sale
With 5 used Orange Lexus NX 300h cars available on Auto Trader
Latest second hand Orange Lexus NX 300h cars for sale
£33,100
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h F Sport E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 11,404 miles
£30,990
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F-Sport Premium nav and Pan roof CVT 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 19,815 miles
£28,995
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h Luxury E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 17,500 miles
£38,950
Lexus NX 2.5 4WD F SPORT Premium Pack/Leather Panoramic Roof 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,000 miles
£36,000
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT [Premium Pack/leather]
2019 (69 reg) | 3,000 miles
