Black Lexus NX 300h used cars for sale
With 140 used Black Lexus NX 300h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black Lexus NX 300h cars for sale
£20,995
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 SE E-CVT 4WD 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 37,000 miles
£26,000
Lexus NX 300H 2.5 Sport 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 16,524 miles
£25,990
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 13,745 miles
£35,495
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Premium Pack Leather 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£25,991
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT
2016 (16 reg) | 28,075 miles
£36,950
Lexus NX 2.5 300h F Sport SUV 5dr Petrol Hybrid E-CVT 4WD (s/s) (197 ps)
2019 (69 reg) | 3,400 miles
£28,990
Lexus NX Luxury Premium Navigation 2.5 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 22,056 miles
£24,569
Lexus NX 2.5 Luxury E-CVT 4WD 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 36,744 miles
£35,695
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr Premium Pack Leather Pro
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£24,990
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 SE 5dr CVT NAV
2017 (17 reg) | 19,324 miles
£25,995
Lexus NX300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT 2.5
2015 (64 reg) | 33,802 miles
£33,290
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT
2018 (68 reg) | 7,845 miles
£27,990
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT [Premium Nav]
2018 (18 reg) | 19,847 miles
£24,481
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2016 (66 reg) | 18,475 miles
£22,490
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2016 (16 reg) | 32,877 miles
£29,990
Lexus NX 300H F SPORT 2.5 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 19,200 miles
£24,920
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT Convenience Pack & Navigation
2016 (66 reg) | 28,254 miles
£29,720
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT Navigation
2016 (66 reg) | 13,357 miles
£23,750
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr Auto Navigation
2015 (15 reg) | 34,850 miles
£26,000
Lexus NX 2.5 Sport E-CVT 4WD 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 20,113 miles
£22,750
Lexus NX 300h 2.5L Luxury 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 30,169 miles
£30,495
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport Pan Roof [Premium Nav] 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 15,480 miles
£31,000
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT
2018 (18 reg) | 23,407 miles
£37,990
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F-Sport, Takumi Pack with Pan Roof. 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,698 miles
