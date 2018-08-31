Skip to contentSkip to footer
Lexus LC 500

Lexus LC 500 image

Lexus LC 500 cars for sale

Search 30 cars

With 12 new and 18 used Lexus LC 500 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Lexus LC 500 coupe (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.3

The LC is an eye-catching, beautifully made coupe that has different characters depending on which version you go for. The hybrid is a great cruiser and ticks plenty of eco boxes, but it’s not particularly engaging to drive. The V8 version, though, is a...

  • Lexus LC 500s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 168mph, depending on the version.

  • Lexus LC 500 on-the-road prices RRP from £78,150 and rises to around £90,385, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Lexus LC 500's fuel economy ranges between 24mpg and 35mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.