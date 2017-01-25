Red Lexus IS 300 used cars for sale
With 53 used Red Lexus IS 300 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Lexus IS 300 cars for sale
£9,750
Lexus IS 300 2.5 SE E-CVT 4dr
2013 (63 reg) | 97,800 miles
£15,465
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Luxury E-CVT 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 49,849 miles
£21,990
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 13,478 miles
£20,495
Lexus IS 300h Advance | Lexus Navigation | ULEZ Approved 2.5 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 27,139 miles
£13,490
Lexus IS 300h Sport 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2015 (65 reg) | 66,401 miles
£18,000
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Executive Edition E-CVT (s/s) 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 40,000 miles
£20,500
Lexus IS 2.5 Sport E-CVT (s/s) 4dr
2017 (66 reg) | 27,650 miles
£20,892
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Premier 4dr CVT Auto [ACC/PCS/AHB/LDA] 2.5
2016 (66 reg) | 30,201 miles
£18,800
Lexus IS 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2016 (66 reg) | 48,647 miles
£25,995
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Premier 2.5 4dr
2018 (18 reg) | 11,290 miles
£12,385
Lexus IS 300 2.5 SE E-CVT 4dr
2013 (63 reg) | 64,000 miles
£20,995
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Sport LSS+ Navigation & Rear Camera 2.5 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 19,776 miles
£23,799
Lexus IS 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto Leather Seats 2.5
2018 (68 reg) | 8,186 miles
£15,880
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Executive Edition E-CVT 4dr
2015 (65 reg) | 44,000 miles
£18,400
Lexus IS 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2015 (65 reg) | 35,695 miles
£18,816
Lexus IS 300h Sport 4dr CVT Auto Satellite Navigation 2.5
2016 (66 reg) | 32,052 miles
£12,545
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Premier E-CVT 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 54,100 miles
£18,500
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Executive Edition E-CVT 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 25,405 miles
£17,277
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Sport E-CVT 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 37,804 miles
£20,495
Lexus IS300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2016 (66 reg) | 10,962 miles
£14,500
Lexus IS 2.5 300H EXECUTIVE EDITION 4d AUTO 179 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 69,109 miles
£18,250
Lexus IS 300h Executive Edition 4dr AUTO 2.5
2016 (66 reg) | 24,850 miles
£25,995
Lexus IS 300h 2.5 F Sport 4dr Auto with Lexus Navigation
2018 (67 reg) | 4,431 miles
£17,995
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Sport 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2017 (17 reg) | 44,876 miles
