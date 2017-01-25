Grey Lexus IS 300 used cars for sale
With 94 used Grey Lexus IS 300 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Grey Lexus IS 300 cars for sale
£20,791
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2017 (17 reg) | 19,435 miles
£20,495
Lexus IS 300h Advance | Lexus Navigation | Leather | ULEZ Approved 2.5 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 23,169 miles
£21,000
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT (s/s) 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 46,179 miles
£12,000
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 88,569 miles
£16,491
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2015 (65 reg) | 49,598 miles
£16,750
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Advance E-CVT 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 37,000 miles
£17,499
Lexus IS 2.5 300H F SPORT 4d 220 BHP SAT NAV, MERCURY GREY ALLOYS
2014 (14 reg) | 23,000 miles
£18,495
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Premier 4dr Auto 2.5
2014 (64 reg) | 36,485 miles
£20,995
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Executive Edition 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2017 (67 reg) | 14,043 miles
£19,290
Lexus IS 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2015 (65 reg) | 19,310 miles
£15,795
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Executive Edition E-CVT 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 35,000 miles
£20,500
Lexus IS 300 2.5L Advance 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 15,064 miles
£19,200
Lexus IS 300 2.5L Executive Edition h 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 30,379 miles
£11,440
Lexus IS 2.5 300H SE 4d 220 BHP
2013 (63 reg) | 70,000 miles
£12,100
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 74,471 miles
£19,950
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto Lexus Navigation 2.5
2016 (66 reg) | 9,838 miles
£21,495
Lexus IS 2.5 Sport E-CVT (s/s) 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 29,489 miles
£13,420
Lexus IS 300h F-Sport 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2013 (63 reg) | 85,268 miles
£22,995
Lexus IS 300h 2.5 Advance 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 15,498 miles
£17,950
Lexus IS300h 2.5 Luxury with Premium Navigation 4dr
2015 (64 reg) | 25,098 miles
£18,995
Lexus IS 300h Advance| Lexus Navigation | ULEZ Approved 2.5 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 27,845 miles
£13,495
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Premier E-CVT 4dr
2013 (63 reg) | 88,000 miles
£16,800
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2015 (15 reg) | 48,057 miles
£13,430
Lexus IS 300h Executive Edition 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2015 (64 reg) | 59,181 miles
Latest Lexus IS 300 ArticlesView more
Review
Lexus IS saloon (2017 - ) review
Even with some revisions in early 2017, the Lexus IS has a very tough job to compete with cars like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class. It
25 Jan 2017
First Drive
2017 Lexus IS 300h first drive review
Lexus’ compact executive saloon starts 2017 with a series of revisions aimed at tempting buyers away from the likes of the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4.
19 Jan 2017
Review
Lexus IS 300h Saloon (2013 - ) review
The Lexus IS has a very tough job in competing with popular cars like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class. It ploughs its own furrow in the
20 Jan 2016