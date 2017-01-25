Blue Lexus IS 300 used cars for sale
With 27 used Blue Lexus IS 300 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Blue Lexus IS 300 cars for sale
£3,995
Lexus IS 300 3.0 Sportcross Automatic 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 71,000 miles
£14,950
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Executive Edition E-CVT 4dr
2014 (64 reg) | 26,558 miles
£16,995
Lexus IS 300H PREMIER 4-Door 2.5 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 32,800 miles
£13,389
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Luxury E-CVT 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 56,100 miles
£22,000
Lexus IS 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2015 (65 reg) | 21,042 miles
£14,999
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Executive Edition E-CVT 4dr
2014 (64 reg) | 22,000 miles
£14,628
Lexus IS 300h F-Sport 4dr CVT Auto Satellite Navigation 2.5
2013 (63 reg) | 67,429 miles
£35,995
Lexus IS Saloon 300h F-Sport Premium Pack Sunroof Auto 2.5 4dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,212 miles
£15,495
Lexus IS 300H LUXURY 4-Door 2.5 4dr
2013 (63 reg) | 29,000 miles
£17,950
Lexus IS 2.5 F-Sport with Premium Navigation & Mark Levinson 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 56,165 miles
£17,344
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2015 (15 reg) | 17,657 miles
£20,600
Lexus IS 300h 2.5 F Sport 4dr Auto L.Navi
2016 (65 reg) | 19,963 miles
£14,500
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 61,640 miles
£13,490
Lexus IS 2.5 300H PREMIER 4d AUTO 220 BHP ONE FORMER KEEPER, 82 POINT CHECK
2014 (14 reg) | 60,000 miles
£13,995
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2013 (63 reg) | 126,000 miles
£18,500
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2015 (65 reg) | 27,600 miles
£13,995
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 102,921 miles
£13,000
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2014 (64 reg) | 111,110 miles
£34,990
Lexus IS 300h F-Sport Premium Pack 4dr Auto 2.5
2019 (69 reg) | 2,200 miles
£25,990
Lexus IS F-Sport with Lexus Navigation 2.5 4dr
2018 (18 reg) | 9,475 miles
£25,300
Lexus IS 300h Advance 4dr CVT Auto [Premium Navigation] 2.5
2018 (18 reg) | 21,122 miles
£19,999
Lexus IS 300h Sport 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2017 (67 reg) | 8,549 miles
£23,250
Lexus IS 300H F Sport Cvt 2.5 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 19,836 miles
£21,957
Lexus IS 300h F Sport 4dr CVT Auto Premium Nav + F Sport Leather 2.5
2016 (66 reg) | 11,689 miles
