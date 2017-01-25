Skip to contentSkip to footer
Lexus IS 300

Lexus IS 300 image

Lexus IS saloon (2017 - ) review

The Lexus IS looks utterly distinctive, and that alone could be enough to tempt drivers away from the usual suspects in the compact executive class. So could the hybrid model’s tax-friendly low CO2 emissions. Overall, though, we still think rivals like...

Frequently asked questions

  • Lexus IS 300s offer a top speed range between 125mph and 125mph, depending on the version.

  • Lexus IS 300 on-the-road prices RRP from £33,200 and rises to around £42,900, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Lexus IS 300's fuel economy ranges between 45mpg and 67mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.