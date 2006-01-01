Red Lexus IS 220d used cars for sale
With 6 used Red Lexus IS 220d cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Lexus IS 220d cars for sale
£2,491
Lexus IS 2.2 220D SE-L 4d 175 BHP *CHRISTMAS DEAL 1 YEAR WARRANTY*
2006 (06 reg) | 101,000 miles
£1,650
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 118,804 miles
£3,995
Lexus IS 2.2 220D SE-I 4d 175 BHP
2010 (59 reg) | 97,488 miles
£2,995
Lexus IS 2.2 220D 4d 175 BHP
2006 (56 reg) | 83,000 miles
£4,890
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD F Sport 4dr
2010 (10 reg) | 73,000 miles
£1,499
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 125,000 miles