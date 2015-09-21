White Lexus GS 450h used cars for sale
With 10 used White Lexus GS 450h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand White Lexus GS 450h cars for sale
£18,000
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 F-Sport 4dr CVT
2013 (63 reg) | 68,644 miles
£15,495
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 F Sport 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 79,588 miles
£18,500
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 F-Sport 4dr CVT
2013 (13 reg) | 51,263 miles
£9,995
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 SE-L CVT 4dr
2010 (60 reg) | 55,863 miles
£18,495
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 F Sport 4dr
2012 (62 reg) | 47,233 miles
£17,995
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 Luxury 4dr CVT Hybrid + Media
2013 (13 reg) | 45,000 miles
£15,450
Lexus GS 450H, 3.5 LUXURY 4DR 2013 SAT NAV, REAR CAM, HEATED SEATS
2013 (62 reg) | 90,706 miles
£18,990
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 Luxury 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 45,000 miles
£11,989
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 F Sport 4dr
2013 (62 reg) | 158,000 miles
