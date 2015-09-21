Silver Lexus GS 450h used cars for sale
Latest second hand Silver Lexus GS 450h cars for sale
£4,689
Lexus GS 3.5 450H SE-L 4d 292 BHP HEATED LEATHER+SAT-NAV
2007 (07 reg) | 104,000 miles
£8,450
Lexus GS 3.5 450H SE 4d AUTO 345 BHP ULEZ EXEMPT
2009 (58 reg) | 52,606 miles
£3,990
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 CVT 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 95,000 miles
£6,250
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 CVT 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 48,000 miles
£7,000
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 Sport CVT 4dr
2009 (09 reg) | 113,000 miles
£6,450
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 SE-L CVT 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 102,173 miles
£6,490
Lexus GS 450H SE 3.5 4dr
2008 (58 reg) | 91,000 miles
£6,500
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 CVT 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 80,000 miles
£9,495
Lexus GS 450H SPORT HYBRID AUTO,ONLY 60,000 JUST SERVICED 3.5 4dr
2009 (59 reg) | 60,000 miles
£3,699
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 CVT 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 142,000 miles
£4,895
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 Saloon 4dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (186 g/km, 292 bhp)
2007 (57 reg) | 125,000 miles
£5,398
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 CVT 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 96,000 miles
£6,840
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 SE-L CVT 4dr
2009 (09 reg) | 96,000 miles
