Grey Lexus GS 450h used cars for sale
With 8 used Grey Lexus GS 450h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Grey Lexus GS 450h cars for sale
£18,400
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 Luxury 4dr CVT
2013 (13 reg) | 42,154 miles
£17,290
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 Luxury 4dr
2013 (62 reg) | 42,000 miles
£16,490
Lexus GS F-Sport 3.5 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 69,114 miles
£17,990
Lexus GS 450h luxury 3.5 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 46,010 miles
£21,415
Lexus GS Saloon 450h 3.5 F-Sport 4dr CVT
2013 (62 reg) | 20,205 miles
£12,490
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 Premier 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 121,000 miles
£6,990
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 SE-L Saloon 4dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (180 g/km, 292 bhp)
2011 (11 reg) | 87,000 miles
