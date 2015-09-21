Black Lexus GS 450h used cars for sale
With 16 used Black Lexus GS 450h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black Lexus GS 450h cars for sale
£5,490
Lexus GS 450H 450 hybrid 40 P/W FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS 3.5 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 103,000 miles
£6,150
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 SE CVT 4dr
2010 (60 reg) | 115,300 miles
£19,950
Lexus GS 3.5 Luxury Saloon 4dr Petrol Hybrid Automatic (141 g/km, 343 bhp)
2013 (13 reg) | 20,100 miles
£10,750
Lexus GS 3.5 450H SE-L 4d AUTO 345 BHP MASSIVE SPEC ON THIS CAR-DON'T MISS
2010 (10 reg) | 69,968 miles
£5,225
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 CVT 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 85,771 miles
£5,999
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 CVT 4dr
2007 (56 reg) | 77,000 miles
£6,300
Lexus GS 450H 3.5 450H SPORT 4d 345 BHP HUGE SPEC | NAV | XENON | FSH
2008 (08 reg) | 87,000 miles
£16,450
Lexus GS 3.5 450H F SPORT 4d AUTO 345 BHP DAB, REAR CAMERA, SAT NAV
2014 (14 reg) | 82,949 miles
£4,991
Lexus GS 3.5 450H SE-L 4d AUTO 292 BHP *CHRISTMAS DEAL 1 YEAR WARRANTY*
2006 (56 reg) | 104,000 miles
£6,992
Lexus GS 3.5 450H SE 4d AUTO 345 BHP
(08 reg) | 74,000 miles
£4,999
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 Saloon 4dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (186 g/km, 292 bhp)
2006 (56 reg) | 114,000 miles
£4,450
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 CVT 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 109,000 miles
£11,495
Lexus GS 3.5 450H LUXURY 4d AUTO 345 BHP
2013 (63 reg) | 152,000 miles
£9,495
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 SE CVT HYBRID LOW MILEAGE RUST FREE 4dr
2009 (09 reg) | 31,896 miles
£18,695
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 Premier 4dr
2014 (63 reg) | 70,000 miles
£11,489
Lexus GS 450h 3.5 Luxury 4dr
2012 (62 reg) | 116,000 miles
Latest Lexus GS 450h ArticlesView more
Review
Lexus GS 450h Saloon (2012 - 2015) MK 4 review
The GS is a very different executive car to rivals such as the BMW 5 Series or Mercedes E-Class, with a range composed entirely of hybrids, but that does
21 Sep 2015
Review
Lexus GS saloon (2005 – 2011) expert review
Read the Lexus GS450 hybrid saloon (2005 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
28 Oct 2014