Lexus GS 450h Saloon (2012 - 2015) MK 4 review

Auto Trader rating 3.5

Owner ratings 4.6

The Lexus GS is an interesting alternative to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class. It may not be as good to drive, but it's good enough, and the low-emission hybrid drivetrains make the car particularly attractive to company car drivers.