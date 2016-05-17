White Lexus GS 300 used cars for sale
With 12 used White Lexus GS 300 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand White Lexus GS 300 cars for sale
£18,000
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Luxury CVT (s/s) 4dr
2017 (66 reg) | 47,000 miles
£17,890
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Executive Edition CVT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 54,900 miles
£22,300
Lexus GS 300h 2.5 Executive Edition 4dr CVT - REVERSE CAM - HEATED LEATHER
2018 (18 reg) | 23,606 miles
£15,950
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Luxury Saloon 4dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (s/s) (223 ps)
2014 (14 reg) | 48,000 miles
£19,485
Lexus GS 300h 2.5 Executive Edition 4dr CVT Hybrid Saloon
2017 (67 reg) | 27,330 miles
£18,990
Lexus GS 300h 2.5 Executive Edition 4dr CVT
2016 (66 reg) | 48,882 miles
£20,995
Lexus GS Saloon 300h 2.5 Executive Edition 4dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 16,083 miles
£20,979
Lexus GS 300h 2.5 Executive Edition 4dr CVT
2016 (66 reg) | 21,064 miles
£15,950
Lexus GS 2.5 300H LUXURY 4d AUTO 220 BHP SAT NAV, REAR CAM, DAB
2015 (65 reg) | 72,952 miles
£24,495
Lexus GS 300H 2.5 F-Sport 4Dr Cvt
2016 (66 reg) | 14,500 miles
£9,599
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Luxury E-CVT 4dr
2013 (63 reg) | 197,000 miles
£13,850
Lexus GS 2.5 300H F SPORT 4d AUTO 220 BHP 1 OWN + FULL LEXUS SERV HIST
2014 (14 reg) | 114,000 miles
Latest Lexus GS 300 ArticlesView more
Review
Lexus GS 300h Saloon (2013 - ) review
The Lexus GS is a wholly credible alternative to the default German saloons that tend to dominate the lucrative executive car sector.
17 May 2016
First Drive
2016 Lexus GS 300h Executive Edition first drive review
The latest Lexus GS hybrid may be up against all the odds, trying to overturn decades of German executive sector dominance, but no one could ever accuse
21 Jan 2016