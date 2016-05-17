Red Lexus GS 300 used cars for sale
With 9 used Red Lexus GS 300 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Red Lexus GS 300 cars for sale
£4,000
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE-L CVT 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 124,209 miles
£26,995
Lexus GS 300H 2.5 EXECUTIVE EDITION 4DR AUTO
2018 (18 reg) | 1,004 miles
£999
Lexus GS GS300 3.0 SE 4DR AUTO 211 BHP
2000 (X reg) | 197,307 miles
£3,995
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE Saloon 4dr Petrol CVT (232 g/km, 245 bhp)
2006 (06 reg) | 57,000 miles
£22,989
Lexus GS 300h 2.5 Executive Edition 4dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 10,443 miles
£23,750
Lexus GS 300H Executive Edition 2.5 4dr
2018 (67 reg) | 13,012 miles
£24,995
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Luxury CVT (s/s) 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 9,600 miles
£19,925
Lexus GS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2014 (64 reg) | 20,000 miles
