Lexus GS 300h Saloon (2013 - ) review
It may not be as engaging to drive as some of its competitors, but the Lexus GS is attractively priced, beautifully built, exceptionally refined and particularly well-equipped. What’s more, because it is powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain, which...Read full review
£17,771
Lexus GS Saloon 300h 2.5 Executive Edition 4dr CVT
2019 (16 reg) | 56,872 miles
£1,489
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE 4dr
2000 (X reg) | 71,000 miles
£4,750
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE-L CVT 4dr
2006 (55 reg) | 69,231 miles
£18,000
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Luxury CVT (s/s) 4dr
2017 (66 reg) | 47,000 miles
£17,995
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Executive Edition CVT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,000 miles
£1,000
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE 4dr
2002 (02 reg) | 89,000 miles
£4,000
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE-L CVT 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 124,209 miles
£24,920
Lexus GS 300h 2.5 Luxury 4dr CVT Mark Levinson Sunroof
2017 (67 reg) | 26,339 miles
£20,999
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Executive Edition CVT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 27,202 miles
£19,800
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Executive Edition CVT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 34,331 miles
£2,990
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE-L CVT 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 95,000 miles
£17,890
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Executive Edition CVT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 54,900 miles
£2,600
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE CVT 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 99,345 miles
£22,995
Lexus GS 300h 2.5l Executive Edition 4dr eCVT
2016 (66 reg) | 14,293 miles
£26,000
Lexus GS 2.5 Executive Edition CVT (s/s) 4dr
2018 (18 reg) | 14,868 miles
£4,490
Lexus GS 300 3.0 300 LIMITED EDITION CVT 4dr +SAT NAV+LEATHER+R/CAM+FSH+
2006 (56 reg) | 61,000 miles
£4,495
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE CVT 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 72,000 miles
£995
Lexus GS 300 3.0 SE 4dr
2002 (02 reg) | 109,857 miles
£27,990
Lexus GS 300h 2.5 Premier 4dr CVT
2018 (18 reg) | 22,759 miles
£18,700
Lexus GS 300h 2.5 Executive Edition 4dr CVT
2016 (16 reg) | 49,857 miles
£22,500
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Executive Edition CVT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 23,406 miles
£15,000
Lexus GS 300 2.5 SE E-CVT 4dr
2015 (65 reg) | 59,031 miles
£17,700
Lexus GS 300 2.5 Executive Edition CVT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 55,000 miles
£22,850
Lexus GS 2.5 300H PREMIER 4d AUTO 178 BHP SAT NAV, REAR CAM, ML SOUND
2016 (66 reg) | 62,604 miles
