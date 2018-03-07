White Lexus CT 200h used cars for sale
With 152 used White Lexus CT 200h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand White Lexus CT 200h cars for sale
£13,953
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto Satellite Navigation
2015 (65 reg) | 29,358 miles
£10,000
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance CVT 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 60,108 miles
£12,711
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto Satellite Navigation
2015 (65 reg) | 50,494 miles
£9,395
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L Premier CVT 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 55,480 miles
£6,750
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-I CVT 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 75,900 miles
£9,750
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance CVT 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 61,043 miles
£7,500
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L Premier CVT 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 96,500 miles
£8,875
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 SE-I 5dr CVT Auto
2011 (61 reg) | 47,255 miles
£16,990
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 25,964 miles
£18,991
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 F-Sport 5dr CVT Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 18,026 miles
£14,991
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Advance Plus 5dr CVT Auto
2015 (15 reg) | 38,758 miles
£17,231
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Premier 5dr CVT Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 23,320 miles
£9,999
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance CVT 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 63,000 miles
£10,995
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 S 5dr CVT Auto
2014 (64 reg) | 54,691 miles
£22,995
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 F-Sport | Lexus Navigation | Reverse Camera | ULEZ Approved 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,786 miles
£14,991
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Advance 5dr CVT Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 35,039 miles
£13,500
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance CVT (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 52,000 miles
£10,984
Lexus CT 1.8 200H F SPORT 5d AUTO 134 BHP
2014 (64 reg) | 90,822 miles
£6,950
Lexus CT 1.8 200H SE-L 5d AUTO 136 BHP
2011 (61 reg) | 140,742 miles
£27,695
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 F-Sport Tech Convenience 5dr CVT
2019 (69 reg) | 2,459 miles
£7,795
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L Hatchback 5dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (94 g/km, 134 bhp)
2012 (12 reg) | 85,000 miles
£12,700
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury 5dr CVT Auto Leather Seats
2013 (63 reg) | 28,717 miles
£13,620
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 F-Sport 5dr CVT Auto Leather Seats
2015 (15 reg) | 52,501 miles
£12,320
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance 5dr CVT Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 51,509 miles
Latest Lexus CT 200h ArticlesView more
Review
Lexus CT 200h Hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Lexus CT 200h is a premium hybrid hatchback that offers an alternative to non-hybrid rivals like the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series.
07 Mar 2018
News
Lexus reveals revisions to CT 200h hybrid
As a petrol-electric hybrid, the CT 200h is in a unique position against rivals from Audi and BMW, and the latest changes are designed to make it even
15 Oct 2017
Review
Lexus CT 200h Hatchback (2014 - ) review
Read the Lexus CT 200h hatchback (2011) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
02 Dec 2014