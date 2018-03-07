Silver Lexus CT 200h used cars for sale
With 46 used Silver Lexus CT 200h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Lexus CT 200h cars for sale
£16,950
Lexus CT 200H 1.8 Luxury 5Dr Cvt Auto
2017 (66 reg) | 17,109 miles
£18,495
Lexus CT 1.8 200h Sport Hatchback 5dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (s/s) (136 ps)
2017 (67 reg) | 14,400 miles
£16,280
Lexus CT 1.8 200H EXECUTIVE EDITION 5d 98 BHP
2017 (17 reg) | 18,380 miles
£11,995
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Advance 5dr CVT Auto
2014 (14 reg) | 39,341 miles
£12,000
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance Plus 5dr CVT Auto
2015 (15 reg) | 56,563 miles
£17,920
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury 5dr CVT Auto Navigation
2017 (17 reg) | 15,754 miles
£7,795
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L CVT 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 96,000 miles
£17,999
Lexus CT 200H LUXURY 1.8 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 21,111 miles
£8,400
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L 5dr CVT Auto Leather Seats
2011 (11 reg) | 72,366 miles
£9,650
Lexus CT 1.8 200H ADVANCE 5d AUTO 134 BHP GREAT CITY CAR
2014 (64 reg) | 84,928 miles
£14,495
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance Plus 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 22,903 miles
£15,750
Lexus CT 200h 1.8L Sport 200h 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,988 miles
£9,250
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 F Sport CVT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 56,000 miles
£16,492
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto [Plus Pack]
2016 (66 reg) | 17,370 miles
£11,750
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance Plus CVT (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 8,000 miles
£13,478
Lexus CT 1.8 200h Premier CVT (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 34,568 miles
£14,000
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Premier CVT (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 26,950 miles
£14,495
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Premier CVT (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 29,000 miles
£11,992
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 S 5dr CVT Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 29,117 miles
£21,550
Lexus CT 200h 1.8L Premier 200h 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 11,022 miles
£11,995
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L | Leather | ULEZ Approved 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 14,595 miles
£11,990
Lexus CT 1.8 Advance CVT 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 21,450 miles
£6,975
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L Premier CVT 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 128,000 miles
£11,850
Lexus CT 1.8 200H PREMIER 5d 136 BHP MASSIVE SPEC!
2013 (13 reg) | 38,139 miles
Latest Lexus CT 200h ArticlesView more
Review
Lexus CT 200h Hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Lexus CT 200h is a premium hybrid hatchback that offers an alternative to non-hybrid rivals like the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series.
07 Mar 2018
News
Lexus reveals revisions to CT 200h hybrid
As a petrol-electric hybrid, the CT 200h is in a unique position against rivals from Audi and BMW, and the latest changes are designed to make it even
15 Oct 2017
Review
Lexus CT 200h Hatchback (2014 - ) review
Read the Lexus CT 200h hatchback (2011) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
02 Dec 2014