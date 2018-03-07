Red Lexus CT 200h used cars for sale
With 79 used Red Lexus CT 200h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Red Lexus CT 200h cars for sale
£9,950
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 F Sport CVT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 58,875 miles
£12,495
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance CVT (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 33,000 miles
£6,990
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Premier Hatchback 5dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (94 g/km, 99 bhp)
2013 (62 reg) | 141,233 miles
£17,700
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury 5dr CVT Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 12,028 miles
£12,050
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance CVT (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 25,000 miles
£10,875
Lexus CT 1.8 200H PREMIER 5d AUTO 136 BHP
2013 (62 reg) | 52,408 miles
£12,499
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 F Sport 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 74,435 miles
£13,989
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h F Sport CVT (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 35,000 miles
£10,930
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury 5dr CVT Auto
2014 (64 reg) | 58,122 miles
£9,750
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance CVT (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 74,000 miles
£12,700
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L 5dr CVT Auto
2011 (61 reg) | 37,839 miles
£18,991
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Premier 5dr CVT Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 17,678 miles
£11,290
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h F Sport CVT (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 72,104 miles
£15,000
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance Plus 5dr CVT Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 18,534 miles
£14,495
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto
2016 (65 reg) | 32,367 miles
£16,070
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Executive Edition 5dr CVT Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 10,918 miles
£21,990
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Premier 5dr CVT
2018 (68 reg) | 11,586 miles
£9,500
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance 5dr CVT Auto
2015 (64 reg) | 87,056 miles
£13,500
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance 5dr CVT Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 71,396 miles
£10,000
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L Premier 5dr CVT Auto
2011 (11 reg) | 52,145 miles
£20,950
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 5dr CVT
2019 (19 reg) | 1,201 miles
£8,495
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury CVT 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 71,904 miles
£15,675
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 23,290 miles
£14,691
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 S 5dr CVT Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 13,919 miles
