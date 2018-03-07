Grey Lexus CT 200h used cars for sale
With 80 used Grey Lexus CT 200h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Grey Lexus CT 200h cars for sale
£8,000
Lexus CT 1.8 200H SE-L 5d 136 BHP SERVICE HISTORY ZERO TAX
2012 (12 reg) | 98,000 miles
£11,500
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance 5dr CVT Auto
2015 (15 reg) | 70,067 miles
£5,999
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance CVT 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 145,000 miles
£17,990
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury Navigation 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 10,012 miles
£16,499
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 12,955 miles
£10,470
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Premier CVT (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 109,000 miles
£28,500
Lexus CT Takumi 1.8 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,500 miles
£14,295
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto Sunroof
2015 (65 reg) | 22,397 miles
£15,500
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance CVT (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 28,534 miles
£10,000
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 S CVT 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 56,064 miles
£8,495
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L Premier CVT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 75,000 miles
£20,500
Lexus CT 1.8 200h SE (Plus Pack) E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 3,671 miles
£11,000
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 F Sport CVT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 38,000 miles
£12,800
Lexus CT 200h 1.8L Advance 200h 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 23,757 miles
£8,495
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-I CVT 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 71,000 miles
£15,000
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto ( SUNROOF )
2016 (16 reg) | 18,433 miles
£7,227
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L CVT 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 82,000 miles
£8,450
Lexus CT 1.8 200H SE-L 5d AUTO 136 BHP £0 ROAD TAX
2011 (11 reg) | 83,489 miles
£16,990
Lexus CT Sport Plus pack with Sunroof 1.8 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 6,739 miles
£9,395
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L CVT 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 83,788 miles
£7,490
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury CVT 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 111,562 miles
£8,180
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury CVT 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 96,000 miles
£10,662
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Advance 5dr CVT Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 100,454 miles
£18,790
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 9,058 miles
