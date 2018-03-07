Blue Lexus CT 200h used cars for sale
With 73 used Blue Lexus CT 200h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Blue Lexus CT 200h cars for sale
£8,950
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L CVT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 65,598 miles
£7,680
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-I CVT 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 74,768 miles
£7,950
Lexus CT 1.8 200H SE-I 5d 136 BHP HPI, NEW MOT, SERVICE, 6MO WARRANTY
2012 (62 reg) | 85,650 miles
£13,720
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Premier 5dr CVT Auto
2014 (64 reg) | 40,375 miles
£15,975
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance Hatchback 5dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (s/s) (136 ps)
2016 (66 reg) | 9,000 miles
£7,997
Lexus CT 1.8 200H SE-I 5d 136 BHP +FINANCE IN 30 MIN+£0 DEPOSIT+
2011 (61 reg) | 62,073 miles
£11,788
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance Hatchback 5dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (s/s) (136 ps)
2016 (16 reg) | 79,000 miles
£16,479
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury 5dr CVT
2017 (67 reg) | 26,700 miles
£9,750
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 SE-L 5dr CVT Auto Cruse
2012 (61 reg) | 50,870 miles
£14,000
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Advance 5dr CVT Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 53,561 miles
£16,995
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 F-Sport 5dr CVT Auto [Sunroof] Hybrid Hatchback
2017 (67 reg) | 11,487 miles
£8,450
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L CVT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 70,359 miles
£16,991
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto [Plus Pack]
2017 (17 reg) | 11,870 miles
£11,695
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h S CVT (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 63,760 miles
£21,991
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 5dr CVT [Sport Pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 877 miles
£18,000
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Luxury CVT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 15,500 miles
£9,995
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h S CVT (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 69,000 miles
£7,490
Lexus CT 1.8 200H (136 BHP) SE-L 5dr AUTO..NAV..LEATHER..£0 ROAD TAX
2011 (11 reg) | 104,000 miles
£19,990
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 F-Sport 5dr CVT
2018 (18 reg) | 16,909 miles
£17,450
Lexus Lexus Ct 200h F Sport Cvt 1.8 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 20,961 miles
£19,479
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury 5dr CVT
2018 (68 reg) | 6,130 miles
£8,962
Lexus CT Hatchback 200h 1.8 SE 5dr CVT Auto [Navigation]
2014 (14 reg) | 92,098 miles
£8,790
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 S CVT 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 51,500 miles
£12,543
Lexus ct 200h 200h 1.8 F-Sport 5dr CVT Auto [Sunroof/Navigation] - HEATED LEATHER - DAB
2015 (64 reg) | 45,318 miles
