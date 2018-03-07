Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Lexus CT 200h

Lexus CT 200h image

Lexus CT 200h cars for sale

Search 672 cars

With 28 new and 644 used Lexus CT 200h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Lexus range

Lexus CT 200h Hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.3

The CT 200h is a stylish, well-made and comfortable hatchback, but it’s beginning to show its age in a few areas and it's not great to drive. Still, if a zingy driving experience isn’t a priority for you then its very pleasant interior and hybrid...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Lexus CT 200h articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Lexus CT 200hs offer a top speed range between 112mph and 112mph, depending on the version.

  • Lexus CT 200h on-the-road prices RRP from £26,250 and rises to around £33,250, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Lexus CT 200h's fuel economy ranges between 55mpg and 74mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.