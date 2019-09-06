Kia Xceed cars for sale
With 53 new and 31 used Kia Xceed cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Kia XCeed SUV (2019 - ) review
The Kia XCeed has its work cut out appealing to buyers in such an overcrowded and competitive section of the market, but we’d say it’s definitely worthy of your consideration. It has enough style and practicality to cut it on the school run, and it’s...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£23,865
£22,670
Save£1,195
KIA Xceed 1.0 T-GDi 3 (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£28,095
£25,345
Save£2,750
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi First Edition (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£24,665
£23,094
Save£1,571
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi 3 (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£28,750
£27,500
Save£1,250
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi First Edition (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Kia Xceed cars for saleView all
£23,995
KIA Ceed XCEED FE 1.4P DCT ISG ME 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 730 miles
£20,995
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi 3 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 650 miles
£20,000
KIA Xceed 1.4T GDi ISG 3 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,543 miles
£22,995
KIA Ceed 1.4T GDI ISG FIRST EDITION 5DR
2019 (69 reg) | 4,999 miles
£23,995
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi FIRST EDITION 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 5,999 miles
£20,999
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi 3 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,000 miles
£24,499
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi FIRST EDITION 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,687 miles
£22,880
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi FIRST EDITION 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 887 miles
£20,995
KIA Ceed 1.6 CRDi 3 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,274 miles
£23,450
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi FIRST EDITION 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,000 miles
£22,000
KIA Xceed 1.4T GDi ISG 3 5dr DCT
2019 (69 reg) | 1,897 miles
£20,999
KIA Xceed 1.0T GDi ISG 3 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 25 miles
£28,495
KIA Xceed 1.4 FE T-GDI (138) AUT 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 11 miles
£24,500
KIA Xceed 1.4T GDi ISG First Edition 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,923 miles
£21,990
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi First Edition (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,000 miles
£24,400
KIA Ceed 1.4 T-GDi First Edition DCT (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 4,500 miles
£25,995
KIA Xceed 1.4T GDi ISG First Edition 5dr DCT
2019 (69 reg) | 5 miles
£22,995
KIA Xceed 1.4T GDi ISG 3 5dr DCT
2019 (69 reg) | 5 miles
£22,992
KIA Xceed 1.4 T-GDi First Edition SUV 5dr Petrol (s/s) (138 bhp)
2019 (69 reg) | 4,422 miles
£21,500
KIA Xceed 1.4T GDi ISG 3 5dr DCT
2019 (69 reg) | 199 miles
£21,995
KIA Xceed Petrol ISG First Edition 5dr - Available December 1.4
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£21,999
KIA Xceed 1.4T Gdi Isg 3 5Dr Dct
2019 (69 reg) | 5,000 miles
£21,995
KIA Xceed MY20 1.6 3 CRDI (114) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,979 miles
£24,999
KIA Xceed 1.4T GDi ISG First Edition 5dr DCT
2019 (69 reg) | 1,776 miles
Latest Kia Xceed ArticlesView more
Frequently asked questions
Kia XCeeds offer a top speed range between 115mph and 124mph, depending on the version.
Kia XCeed on-the-road prices RRP from £20,795 and rises to around £29,195, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Kia XCeed's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 53mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Kia XCeed 2019 is available to order now, with first deliveries being sent out from September 2019.
Kia have recently confirmed prices for the new XCeed.
- The Kia XCeed 2 will start from £20,145
- The Kia XCeed 3 will start from £22,645
- The Kia XCeed First Edition will start from £27,445
The Kia XCeed 2019 launches with three trim levels, each one offering different technology and equipment
The entry-level XCeed 2 still includes plenty of tech; including an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay, keyless entry and driver assistance features like lane-keeping assistance and cruise control.
The XCeed 3 offers a 10.0-inch touchscreen with sat nav, dual-zone climate control, keyless start, heated steering wheel and front seat, plus tinted rear windows and pedestrian detection.
The XCeed First Edition is the top-of-the-line model, so comes with plenty of options including adaptive cruise control in automatic cars, an intelligent speed limit warning system, a panoramic sunroof and more. The First Edition also comes with two premium colour shades, on top of the six available for the other trims.
The Kia XCeed will launch with three petrol engines and two diesel engines. Mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions will follow in 2020. Learn more about the XCeed’s tech and specs.
The Kia Xceed 2019 is a small SUV, called a CUV (crossover utility vehicle) by Kia. As such, it’s probably best compared to other small SUVs like the Toyota C-HR, Seat Arona and VW T-Cross.
You can explore the wide range of SUVs and crossovers available on Auto Trader here.