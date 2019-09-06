Kia XCeed SUV (2019 - ) review

The Kia XCeed 2019 launches with three trim levels, each one offering different technology and equipment

The entry-level XCeed 2 still includes plenty of tech; including an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay, keyless entry and driver assistance features like lane-keeping assistance and cruise control.

The XCeed 3 offers a 10.0-inch touchscreen with sat nav, dual-zone climate control, keyless start, heated steering wheel and front seat, plus tinted rear windows and pedestrian detection.

The XCeed First Edition is the top-of-the-line model, so comes with plenty of options including adaptive cruise control in automatic cars, an intelligent speed limit warning system, a panoramic sunroof and more. The First Edition also comes with two premium colour shades, on top of the six available for the other trims.

The Kia XCeed will launch with three petrol engines and two diesel engines. Mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions will follow in 2020. Learn more about the XCeed’s tech and specs.