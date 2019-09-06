Skip to contentSkip to footer
Kia Xceed cars for sale

With 53 new and 31 used Kia Xceed cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Kia XCeed SUV (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Kia XCeed has its work cut out appealing to buyers in such an overcrowded and competitive section of the market, but we’d say it’s definitely worthy of your consideration. It has enough style and practicality to cut it on the school run, and it’s...

Frequently asked questions

  • Kia XCeeds offer a top speed range between 115mph and 124mph, depending on the version.

  • Kia XCeed on-the-road prices RRP from £20,795 and rises to around £29,195, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Kia XCeed's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 53mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • The Kia XCeed 2019 is available to order now, with first deliveries being sent out from September 2019.

  • Kia have recently confirmed prices for the new XCeed.

    • The Kia XCeed 2 will start from £20,145
    • The Kia XCeed 3 will start from £22,645
    • The Kia XCeed First Edition will start from £27,445

  • The Kia XCeed 2019 launches with three trim levels, each one offering different technology and equipment

    The entry-level XCeed 2 still includes plenty of tech; including an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay, keyless entry and driver assistance features like lane-keeping assistance and cruise control.

    The XCeed 3 offers a 10.0-inch touchscreen with sat nav, dual-zone climate control, keyless start, heated steering wheel and front seat, plus tinted rear windows and pedestrian detection.

    The XCeed First Edition is the top-of-the-line model, so comes with plenty of options including adaptive cruise control in automatic cars, an intelligent speed limit warning system, a panoramic sunroof and more. The First Edition also comes with two premium colour shades, on top of the six available for the other trims.

    The Kia XCeed will launch with three petrol engines and two diesel engines. Mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions will follow in 2020. Learn more about the XCeed’s tech and specs.

  • The Kia Xceed 2019 is a small SUV, called a CUV (crossover utility vehicle) by Kia. As such, it’s probably best compared to other small SUVs like the Toyota C-HR, Seat Arona and VW T-Cross.

    You can explore the wide range of SUVs and crossovers available on Auto Trader here.