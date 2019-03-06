Discover the latest models

The Fiat 500 city car has been so popular that it’s spawned an entire range of SUVs and MPVs based along the same lines.

Aside from these models, Fiat also offers a range of other small cars, MPVs and vans. These include the Fiat Panda, a compact yet practical city car, the Fiat Tipo (available as hatchback and estate) and the Qubo MPV. The company prides itself on adding a certain level of Italian style to the car market.

