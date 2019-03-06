Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Fiat

Fiat cars for sale

Search 9,442 cars

With 554 new and 8,888 used Fiat cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Discover the latest models

The Fiat 500 city car has been so popular that it’s spawned an entire range of SUVs and MPVs based along the same lines.

Aside from these models, Fiat also offers a range of other small cars, MPVs and vans. These include the Fiat Panda, a compact yet practical city car, the Fiat Tipo (available as hatchback and estate) and the Qubo MPV. The company prides itself on adding a certain level of Italian style to the car market.

On Auto Trader, we have a range of brand new and used Fiat cars. Also available on monthly payments, find the right deal for you today.

See brand new Fiat's in stock

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Find an approved used Fiat:

A Manufacturer Approved Fiat comes with:

  • A Fiat Approved minimum 12-month warranty
  • 12-month vehicle breakdown cover
  • A 30-day exchange
  • Comprehensive pre-sale vehicle inspection
  • An ownership assurance certificate showing that the mileage and history of your car has been checked and verified with an independent company and that your car is not recorded as having been stolen, written off or having outstanding finance.

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Fiat articles

View more