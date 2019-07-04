DS Automobiles

Discover the latest models

Founded in 2009, DS are a luxury car brand that bring a stylish French touch to a range of hatchbacks and SUVs.

Their range includes the DS 3 CROSSBACK SUV. They also offer another Crossback, the DS 7, and, in the electric market, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense.

Each DS car is supported by their personalised “Only You” customer experience.