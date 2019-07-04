DS Automobiles
Founded in 2009, DS are a luxury car brand that bring a stylish French touch to a range of hatchbacks and SUVs.
Their range includes the DS 3 CROSSBACK SUV. They also offer another Crossback, the DS 7, and, in the electric market, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense.
Each DS car is supported by their personalised "Only You" customer experience.
Brand new - in stock now
- 9
RRP£28,220
£27,373
Save£847
DS Automobiles DS3 CROSSBACK Other BlueHDi 100 Manual 1.5 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel Hatchback
- 7
RRP£38,820
£29,495
Save£9,325
DS Automobiles DS 7 Crossback 2.0 BlueHDi Performance Line Crossback EAT8 (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
- 7
RRP£33,855
£26,495
Save£7,360
DS Automobiles DS 7 Crossback 1.5 BlueHDi Performance Line Crossback (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV
- 4
RRP£36,220
£28,995
Save£7,225
DS Automobiles DS 3 Crossback 1.2 PureTech La Premiere Crossback EAT8 (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
Find an approved used DS Automobiles:
A Manufacturer Approved DS Automobile comes with:
- History of Ownership Check incorporating mileage, insurance history, theft and outstanding finance
- Comprehensive 120 point Vehicle, Mechanical and Quality Inspection prior to sale
- Minimum 24 month unlimited mileage DS Certified warranty
- Minimum 24 months DS Assistance
- DS Only You programme
- MOT Test Cover
Approved used
3
£9,290
DS Automobiles DS 3 Cabrio 1.2 PureTech Prestige Cabriolet (s/s) 2dr
2 door Manual Petrol Convertible
2016 (66 reg) | 9,388 milesTrade Seller(1)
DURHAM
36
£31,907
DS Automobiles DS 7 Crossback 2.0 BlueHDi Prestige Crossback 5dr Diesel EAT8 (s/s) (180 ps)
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
2019 (19 reg) | 13,350 milesTrade Seller
COVENTRY
3
£9,490
DS Automobiles DS 3 1.2 PureTech Givenchy Le Makeup (s/s) 3dr
3 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
2017 (17 reg) | 27,187 milesTrade Seller(1)
DURHAM
33
£8,990
DS Automobiles DS 4 2.0 BlueHDi Prestige (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel Hatchback
2016 (16 reg) | 37,193 milesTrade Seller(1)
DURHAM
Nearly new
20
£24,990
DS Automobiles 7 Crossback 2.0 BlueHDi Performance Line 5dr EAT8 Diesel
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
2018 (18 reg) | 9,292 milesTrade Seller
DERBY
40
£24,490
DS Automobiles 3 Crossback 1.2 PureTech 155 Ultra Prestige 5dr EAT8 Petrol
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
2019 (19 reg) | 4,052 milesTrade Seller
DERBY
35
£24,645
DS Automobiles DS 3 Crossback 1.2 PureTech Prestige Crossback 5dr Petrol EAT8 (s/s) (130 ps)
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
2019 (19 reg) | 2,820 milesTrade Seller
COVENTRY
15
£25,000
DS Automobiles Ds 3 1.2 PureTech 155 La Premiere 5dr EAT8
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
2019 (19 reg) | 4,055 milesTrade Seller(117)
STRATHAVEN
Used
£9,888
DS Automobiles Ds 3 1.2 PureTech 82 Connected Chic 3dr
3 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
2017 (67 reg) | 14,379 milesTrade Seller(29)
NEWTOWNARDS
24
£8,665
DS Automobiles DS 4 1.6 BlueHDi Prestige 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel Hatchback
2016 (16 reg) | 29,138 milesTrade Seller(3)
DONCASTER
11
£5,279
DS Automobiles DS 3 1.6 BlueHDi Prestige (s/s) 3dr
3 door Manual Diesel Hatchback
2016 (16 reg) | 114,000 milesTrade Seller(42)
LEICESTER
12
£6,495
DS Automobiles DS 3 1.2 PureTech DStyle Nav (s/s) 3dr
3 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
2015 (65 reg) | 24,500 milesTrade Seller
DONCASTER
