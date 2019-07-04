Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

DS Automobiles

DS Automobiles cars for sale

Search 1,569 cars

With 238 new and 1,331 used DS Automobiles cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Discover the latest models

Founded in 2009, DS are a luxury car brand that bring a stylish French touch to a range of hatchbacks and SUVs.

Their range includes the DS 3 CROSSBACK SUV. They also offer another Crossback, the DS 7, and, in the electric market, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense.

Each DS car is supported by their personalised “Only You” customer experience.

See brand new DS Automobile's in stock

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Find an approved used DS Automobiles:

A Manufacturer Approved DS Automobile comes with:

  • History of Ownership Check incorporating mileage, insurance history, theft and outstanding finance
  • Comprehensive 120 point Vehicle, Mechanical and Quality Inspection prior to sale
  • Minimum 24 month unlimited mileage DS Certified warranty
  • Minimum 24 months DS Assistance
  • DS Only You programme
  • MOT Test Cover

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest DS Automobiles articles

View more