BMW Z4
BMW Z4 cars for saleSearch 894 cars
With 88 new and 806 used BMW Z4 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to BMW range
Frequently asked questions
BMW Z4s offer a top speed range between 149mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
BMW Z4 on-the-road prices RRP from £37,115 and rises to around £49,185, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the BMW Z4's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 40mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.