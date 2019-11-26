Skip to contentSkip to footer
Porsche 718 Cayman cars for sale

With 9 new and 190 used Porsche 718 Cayman cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Porsche 718 Cayman coupe (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.1

The Cayman looks a million dollars and, when it comes to handling and driving fun, sits right at the top of the pile. What’s more, its sublime steering, superb control weights and exceptional ride quality make it a brilliant long-distance GT. The driving...

Frequently asked questions

  • Porsche 718 Caymans offer a top speed range between 170mph and 188mph, depending on the version.

  • Porsche 718 Cayman on-the-road prices RRP from £45,700 and rises to around £77,218, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Porsche 718 Cayman's fuel economy ranges between 26mpg and 41mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.