Porsche 718 Cayman cars for sale
With 9 new and 190 used Porsche 718 Cayman cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Porsche 718 Cayman coupe (2016 - ) review
The Cayman looks a million dollars and, when it comes to handling and driving fun, sits right at the top of the pile. What’s more, its sublime steering, superb control weights and exceptional ride quality make it a brilliant long-distance GT. The driving...Read full review
Latest second hand Porsche 718 Cayman cars for saleView all
£39,995
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.5T S PDK (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 28,000 miles
£43,991
Porsche Cayman 2.0 2dr PDK
2018 (18 reg) | 4,871 miles
£118,795
Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 GT4 (s/s) 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£37,500
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0T PDK (s/s) 2dr
2018 (67 reg) | 5,740 miles
£34,990
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0T (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 14,500 miles
£55,990
Porsche 718 CAYMAN COUPE 2.5 GTS 2dr PDK
2018 (18 reg) | 10,879 miles
£47,990
Porsche 718 CAYMAN COUPE 2.5 S 2dr PDK
2017 (67 reg) | 11,749 miles
£58,490
Porsche Cayman 2.5 GTS 2dr PDK
2019 (19 reg) | 3,921 miles
£46,995
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0T PDK (s/s) 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,900 miles
£46,490
Porsche Cayman 2.0 2dr PDK
2019 (19 reg) | 2,046 miles
£54,000
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.5T GTS PDK (s/s) 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 9,900 miles
£44,950
Porsche 718 Cayman CAYMAN S PDK 2.5 2dr
2018 (67 reg) | 10,000 miles
£38,490
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0T PDK (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,298 miles
£34,000
Porsche Cayman COUPE 2dr 2.0
2017 (17 reg) | 16,606 miles
£47,000
Porsche Cayman COUPE S 2dr PDK 2.5
2017 (17 reg) | 16,233 miles
£40,999
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0T PDK (s/s) 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 14,000 miles
£53,992
Porsche Cayman 2.0 T 2dr PDK
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£53,000
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.5 GTS 2dr PDK
2018 (68 reg) | 3,558 miles
£51,950
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.5T GTS PDK (s/s) 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 19,190 miles
£40,905
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.5T S (s/s) 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 11,967 miles
£45,900
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0T PDK (s/s) 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,598 miles
£42,490
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.5T S PDK (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 23,500 miles
£104,950
Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 GT4 (s/s) 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 369 miles
£55,900
Porsche 718 Cayman CAYMAN PDK 2.0 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,000 miles
Latest Porsche 718 Cayman ArticlesView more
Review
Porsche 718 Cayman coupe (2016 - ) review
The Porsche Cayman has always been a sports car benchmark. Read our review to find out if, with smaller turbocharged engines, it still has the sparkle
26 Nov 2019
First Drive
2016 Porsche 718 Cayman S first drive review
We test the new 718 Cayman in its most powerful guise, to find out if its 345bhp four-cylinder turbo is a match for its brilliant handling.
08 Sep 2016
First Drive
2016 Porsche 718 Cayman first drive review
The latest version of the Cayman is a radical departure, with the naturally aspirated flat-six engines binned in favour of more powerful and more efficient
12 Jul 2016
News
Porsche unveils new 718 Cayman sports coupe
Following a mid-life facelift for the soft-top Boxster, Porsche now introduces many of the same changes - including four-cylinder engines - to the Cayman
25 Apr 2016
Frequently asked questions
Porsche 718 Caymans offer a top speed range between 170mph and 188mph, depending on the version.
Porsche 718 Cayman on-the-road prices RRP from £45,700 and rises to around £77,218, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Porsche 718 Cayman's fuel economy ranges between 26mpg and 41mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.