BMW X1

BMW X1 image

BMW X1 cars for sale

Search 2,162 cars

With 122 new and 2,040 used BMW X1 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

BMW X1 SUV (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.8

The second-generation BMW X1 builds on the strengths of its predecessor and reduces the shortfalls to a point where they’re almost negligible. The arrival of a new plug-in hybrid version is sure to boost its popularity still further, too, especially...

Used

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW X1s offer a top speed range between 126mph and 140mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW X1 on-the-road prices RRP from £28,795 and rises to around £38,145, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW X1's fuel economy ranges between 35mpg and 57mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.