With 124 new and 1,697 used BMW X3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

The X3 sits in the middle of the incredibly competitive mid-size SUV sector and BMW has gone all-out to make it a true premium player. As such it’s packed with the latest technology, spacious, luxurious and available with a wide range of engines, going...

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW X3s offer a top speed range between 130mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW X3 on-the-road prices RRP from £40,355 and rises to around £53,870, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW X3's fuel economy ranges between 26mpg and 128mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.