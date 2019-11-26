Skip to contentSkip to footer
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer image

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer cars for sale

Search 620 cars

With 78 new and 542 used BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer MPV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

Big brother to the 2 Series Active Tourer, the Gran Tourer offers much of the same appeal and a similar engine line up and specification, just with seven seats and an even bigger boot. For families not convinced by SUVs or crossovers but eager to drive a...

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW 2 Series Gran Tourers offer a top speed range between 119mph and 137mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer on-the-road prices RRP from £27,470 and rises to around £37,750, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer's fuel economy ranges between 36mpg and 69mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.