BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer
With 78 new and 542 used BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.
Frequently asked questions
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourers offer a top speed range between 119mph and 137mph, depending on the version.
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer on-the-road prices RRP from £27,470 and rises to around £37,750, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer's fuel economy ranges between 36mpg and 69mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.