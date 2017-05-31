Skip to contentSkip to footer
MINI Countryman cars for sale

With 187 new and 2,000 used MINI Countryman cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Mini Countryman hatchback (2016 - ) review

The latest Countryman provides all the style and image that fans of the Mini brand could want, and that alone will make it appeal to many buyers looking for a fashion-conscious family car. The interior quality on show is also seriously impressive...

Latest second hand MINI Countryman cars for sale

Latest MINI Countryman Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • MINI Countrymans offer a top speed range between 122mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • MINI Countryman on-the-road prices RRP from £23,350 and rises to around £36,660, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the MINI Countryman's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 157mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.