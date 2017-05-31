MINI Countryman cars for sale
Mini Countryman hatchback (2016 - ) review
The latest Countryman provides all the style and image that fans of the Mini brand could want, and that alone will make it appeal to many buyers looking for a fashion-conscious family car. The interior quality on show is also seriously impressive...Read full review
RRP£27,545
£24,791
Save£2,754
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£26,944
£24,250
Save£2,694
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£35,944
£32,350
Save£3,594
MINI Countryman Cooper S E Exclusive 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Plug-in Hatchback
RRP£31,995
£28,796
Save£3,199
MINI Countryman Cooper Exclusive 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
£20,608
MINI Countryman Cooper S, Huge Specification, Heated Leather, Chilli Pack, Nav, Parking Sensors 2 2.0 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 14,821 miles
£5,300
MINI Countryman COOPER 1.6 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 99,983 miles
£12,995
MINI Countryman JOHN COOPER WORKS - MASSIVE SPEC !! 1.6 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 73,999 miles
£16,980
MINI Countryman 1.5 Cooper ALL4 (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,952 miles
£7,695
MINI Countryman 1.6 COOPER S ALL4 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 63,545 miles
£10,895
MINI Countryman 1.6 One (Pepper) (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 15,962 miles
£8,995
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S (Chili) 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 59,569 miles
£7,995
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 65,069 miles
£8,950
MINI Countryman 1.6L One 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 25,156 miles
£8,500
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D (Chili) ALL4 (s/s) 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 45,051 miles
£6,499
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 89,863 miles
£9,329
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr [Chili/Media Pack] - XENONS - MEDIA PACK - CHILI PACK
2014 (64 reg) | 62,280 miles
£7,500
MINI Cooper S Countryman 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 57,616 miles
£9,950
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D ALL4 5dr Auto
2014 (64 reg) | 36,880 miles
£15,499
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper S
2018 (68 reg) | 18,707 miles
£10,371
MINI Countryman Diesel Hatchback 1.6 Cooper D 5dr [Chili Pack]
2014 (14 reg) | 32,610 miles
£7,391
MINI MINI COUNTRYMAN 1.6 ONE 5d [PEPPER PACK] [£1,740 OPTIONS]
2014 (64 reg) | 40,000 miles
£7,490
MINI Countryman 1.6 ONE D 5DR
2013 (63 reg) | 52,000 miles
£8,990
MINI Countryman Cooper Sd All4 2.0 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 52,900 miles
£10,500
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 24,500 miles
£9,989
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D (Chili) ALL4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 46,000 miles
£11,695
MINI Countryman 1.6 COOPER 5d 122 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 20,000 miles
£8,295
MINI Countryman 2.0 COOPER SD 5DR AUTOMATIC
2013 (13 reg) | 49,668 miles
£4,995
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper ALL4 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 117,000 miles
Review
Mini Countryman hatchback (2016 - ) review
The Mini Countryman is a midsize SUV that competes with super-popular cars like the Nissan Qashqai. It has a strong image that’s the envy of the class,
31 May 2017
First Drive
2017 Mini Countryman Cooper S first drive review
The compact SUV class has more contenders than ever before, and the standard of those contenders has never been higher. That means the Countryman’s job
19 Jan 2017
News
First look at the Mini Countryman Plug-In Hybrid
The so-called premium compact SUV segment is booming, and Mini is keen to capitalise with the new for 2017 Countryman.
18 Nov 2016
News
All-new Mini Countryman revealed ahead of LA Motor Show
Mini has announced that its all-new Countryman crossover will go on sale in February next year, priced from £22,465.
26 Oct 2016
Frequently asked questions
MINI Countrymans offer a top speed range between 122mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
MINI Countryman on-the-road prices RRP from £23,350 and rises to around £36,660, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the MINI Countryman's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 157mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.