Abarth is a sub-brand of Fiat, and home to its fastest models.

Offering hardcore performance and edgier styling, their sporty range consists of tuned examples of the 500 city car; the Abarth 595, which comes in various trims (Turismo, Competizione and Esseesse), and the 695 Speciale series.

Abarth also produces a number of limited-edition cars with unique designs or enhanced performance. You can check whether a car is limited edition and of interest to collectors on the Abarth register.