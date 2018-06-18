Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Abarth

Abarth cars for sale

Search 1,062 cars

With 80 new and 982 used Abarth cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Discover the latest models

Abarth is a sub-brand of Fiat, and home to its fastest models.

Offering hardcore performance and edgier styling, their sporty range consists of tuned examples of the 500 city car; the Abarth 595, which comes in various trims (Turismo, Competizione and Esseesse), and the 695 Speciale series.

Abarth also produces a number of limited-edition cars with unique designs or enhanced performance. You can check whether a car is limited edition and of interest to collectors on the Abarth register.

See brand new Abarth's in stock

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Find an approved used Abarth:

A Manufacturer Approved Abarth comes with:

  • 12 months comprehensive warranty cover
  • 12 months vehicle breakdown cover
  • A copy of the 30 days exchange promise
  • Comprehensive pre-sale vehicle inspection
  • An ownership certificate showing that the mileage and history of your car has been checked and verified with an independent company and that your car is not recorded as being stolen, written off or having outstanding finance

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Abarth articles

View more