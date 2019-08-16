Piaggio bikes for sale
With 486 Piaggio bikes available on Auto Trader, we have the best range of bikes for sale across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Piaggio bikes for sale
£2,799
Piaggio MP3 YOUrban 125 IE 124cc
2014 (63 reg) | Three Wheeler | 124cc | 15bhp | 10,841 miles | Automatic | Petrol
£2,449
Piaggio Liberty 125 124cc
2019 (69 reg) | Scooter | 124cc | 10.5bhp | 1 miles | Automatic | Petrol
£3,999
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300 HPE 300cc
Scooter | 300cc | Automatic | Petrol
£5,499
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300 HPE 300cc
Scooter | 300cc | Automatic | Petrol
£3,499
Piaggio Vespa Sprint 125 Sport 125 3V ABS Scooter 124cc
Scooter | 124cc | Automatic | Petrol
£3,499
Piaggio Beverly 300 IE 278cc
Scooter | 278cc | 14.9bhp | Automatic | Petrol
£2,349
Piaggio Liberty 125 125 i-Get 124cc
Scooter | 124cc | 10.73bhp | Automatic | Petrol
£2,995
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300 Super ABS Scooter 278cc
2015 (15 reg) | Scooter | 278cc | 21.5bhp | 4,435 miles | Automatic | Petrol
£3,299
Piaggio Medley 125 125cc
Scooter | 125cc | 12.07bhp | Automatic | Petrol
£6,799
Piaggio MP3 300 Yourban LT Sport Three Wheeler 278cc
Three Wheeler | 278cc | 22.6bhp | Automatic | Petrol
£1,849
Piaggio Typhoon 50 49cc
Moped | 49cc | 4.1bhp | Automatic | Petrol
£3,699
Piaggio Vespa Sprint 125 Sport 125 3V ABS Scooter 124cc
Scooter | 124cc | Automatic | Petrol
£3,995
Piaggio MP3 Sport LT 500 500cc
2012 (12 reg) | Three Wheeler | 493cc | 40bhp | 18,000 miles | Automatic | Petrol
£3,049
Piaggio Vespa Primavera 50 50 2T 49cc
Moped | 49cc | Automatic | Petrol
£4,699
Piaggio Vespa GTS 125 HPE 125cc
Scooter | 125cc | Automatic | Petrol
£4,999
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300 Notte 300cc
Scooter | 300cc | Petrol
£3,399
Piaggio Vespa Primavera 125 ABS 124cc
2019 (69 reg) | Scooter | 124cc | 10.59bhp | Automatic | Petrol
£4,999
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300 HPE 300cc
2019 (69 reg) | Scooter | 300cc | 1 miles | Automatic | Petrol
£4,999
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300 HPE 300cc
Scooter | 300cc | Automatic | Petrol
£2,145
Piaggio Vespa Primavera 50 50 2T 49cc
2014 (63 reg) | Moped | 49cc | 6,063 miles | Automatic | Petrol
£4,199
Piaggio VESPA SPRINT
Scooter | Manual
£4,949
Piaggio VESPA GTS300 300cc
Scooter | 300cc | Manual
£5,699
Piaggio VESPA GTS300 300cc
Scooter | 300cc | Manual
£5,199
Piaggio VESPA GTS125
Scooter | Manual
Latest Piaggio ArticlesView more
Review
Vespa GTS300 HPE (2019 - ) review
Vespa’s range-topping GTS has long been the definitive and most stylish scooter of all and the 300 variant the fastest and best of the bunch. Now it gets
16 Aug 2019
Review
Vespa GTS 300 Super Scooter (2014 - ) review
The GTS 300 Super is the fastest production Vespa ever built and the UK’s best-selling scooter
16 Oct 2017