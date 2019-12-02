Brown SEAT Ibiza used cars for sale
With 1 used Brown SEAT Ibiza cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown SEAT Ibiza cars for sale
Latest SEAT Ibiza ArticlesView more
Review
Seat Ibiza hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Seat Ibiza competes in the supermini market, one of the most competitive markets there is. So how does it stand out against its many rivals? Find out
02 Dec 2019
Long Term Review
Living with a... Seat Ibiza
Rachael Hogg and Pete Tullin have spent six months with Seat's popular little car. How has it fitted into both of their lifestyles?
12 Apr 2018
News
All-new 2017 Seat Ibiza revealed
The sheet has come off the fifth generation of the Seat Ibiza. It's got new looks, has grown a bit, and has plenty of tech.
31 Jan 2017
Review
Seat Ibiza hatchback (2015 - ) review
The Seat Ibiza is a stylish alternative to the Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio, with a range of efficient small petrol engines, and technology
23 Dec 2015