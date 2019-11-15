Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Toyota Yaris cars for sale

With 299 new and 3,297 used Toyota Yaris cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Toyota Yaris hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.0

Owner ratings

4.6

The Yaris has been tweaked several times since its initial launch, and a 2017 facelift keeps it up-to-date. It’s got plenty of safety features as standard across the range, and history suggests bulletproof reliability.

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£13,520.00Configure
Brand new - in stock299 cars available for quick delivery£13,520.00Search
Used3297 cars available now£500.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Toyota Yaris cars for sale

View all

Latest Toyota Yaris Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Toyota Yariss offer a top speed range between 96mph and 109mph, depending on the version.

  • Toyota Yaris on-the-road prices RRP from £13,520 and rises to around £20,295, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Toyota Yaris's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 79mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.