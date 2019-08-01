Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 113 new and 184 used Volkswagen T-Cross cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Volkswagen T-Cross SUV (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.5

There’s a vast array of models to choose from in this segment, but the Volkswagen T-Cross is undoubtedly one of the best. It blends appealing design and compact dimensions with generous cabin space and a high driving position, and that’s pretty much...

Frequently asked questions

  • Volkswagen T-Crosss offer a top speed range between 112mph and 120mph, depending on the version.

  • Volkswagen T-Cross on-the-road prices RRP from £17,395 and rises to around £27,455, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volkswagen T-Cross's fuel economy ranges between 44mpg and 67mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.