Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Porsche 718 Boxster cars for sale

With 8 new and 245 used Porsche 718 Boxster cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Porsche 718 Boxster convertible (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.3

Most roadsters are more about posing than driving, but the 718 Boxster is a consummate sports car. The latest model looks brilliant inside and out, and combines brilliant handling balance with immense grip and turbocharged performance that’s easier to...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£47,561.00Configure
Brand new - in stock8 cars available for quick delivery£47,561.00Search
Used245 cars available now£29,900.00Search

Latest second hand Porsche 718 Boxster cars for sale

View all

Latest Porsche 718 Boxster Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Porsche 718 Boxsters offer a top speed range between 170mph and 180mph, depending on the version.

  • Porsche 718 Boxster on-the-road prices RRP from £47,561 and rises to around £66,772, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Porsche 718 Boxster's fuel economy ranges between 29mpg and 41mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.