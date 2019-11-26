Porsche 718 Boxster cars for sale
Porsche 718 Boxster convertible (2016 - ) review
Most roadsters are more about posing than driving, but the 718 Boxster is a consummate sports car. The latest model looks brilliant inside and out, and combines brilliant handling balance with immense grip and turbocharged performance that’s easier to...Read full review
Frequently asked questions
Porsche 718 Boxsters offer a top speed range between 170mph and 180mph, depending on the version.
Porsche 718 Boxster on-the-road prices RRP from £47,561 and rises to around £66,772, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Porsche 718 Boxster's fuel economy ranges between 29mpg and 41mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.