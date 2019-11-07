Grey Peugeot 3008 used cars for sale
Latest second hand Grey Peugeot 3008 cars for sale
£21,500
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line 5dr EAT8 Diesel Estate
2019 (19 reg) | 17,225 miles
£19,344
Peugeot 3008 1.6 BlueHDi Allure SUV 5dr Diesel (s/s) (120 ps)
2018 (18 reg)
£7,199
Peugeot 3008 2.0 HDi FAP Allure 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 38,508 miles
£18,750
Peugeot 3008 1.2 Puretech GT Line 5dr - ELECTRIC BOOT - DIGITAL COCKPIT - SAT NAV
2017 (67 reg) | 20,129 miles
£3,750
Peugeot 3008 1.6 THP Exclusive 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 74,433 miles
£3,295
Peugeot 3008 1.6 HDi FAP Sport EGC 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 76,000 miles
£19,300
Peugeot 3008 1.6 BlueHDi 120 GT Line 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 20,759 miles
£3,995
Peugeot 1.6L SPORT 5d 120 BHP STUNNING PEUGEOT 3008 SPORT!
2010 (10 reg) | 63,647 miles
£2,999
Peugeot 3008 1.6 HDi FAP Sport 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 64,000 miles
£3,695
Peugeot 3008 1.6 HDi FAP Exclusive 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 93,733 miles
£18,900
Peugeot 3008 1.2L Allure PureTech 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 13,737 miles
£21,000
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line 5dr EAT8
2018 (68 reg) | 18,364 miles
£10,499
Peugeot 3008 1.6 BlueHDi Allure EAT 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 14,832 miles
£4,290
Peugeot 3008 1.6 e-HDi FAP Active EGC 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 86,000 miles
£3,500
Peugeot 3008 1.6 HDi FAP Active 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 67,000 miles
£3,495
Peugeot 3008 1.6 VTi Sport 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 85,000 miles
£4,000
Peugeot 3008 1.6 HDi FAP Active 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 108,000 miles
£2,800
Peugeot 3008 1.6 e-HDi Active EGC 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 140,000 miles
£22,990
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line EAT (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 6,307 miles
£22,500
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£4,495
Peugeot 3008 1.6 e-HDi Active EGC 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 78,000 miles
£8,499
Peugeot 3008 1.6 BlueHDi 120 Active 5dr EAT6 Bluetooth
2015 (15 reg) | 27,905 miles
£18,458
Peugeot 3008 1.2 Puretech Allure 5dr EAT6 - AUTO PARK - LANE DEPARTURE - DAB
2017 (67 reg) | 20,222 miles
£22,490
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line EAT (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 17,000 miles
