Mitsubishi Outlander SUV (2015 - ) review
With decent space and good versatility, as well as seven seats on some versions, the four-wheel drive Outlander makes a good go-anywhere family car. The low running costs of the hybrid version make it particularly attractive for company car usersRead full review
Advice
How to charge an electric car
Possibly the greatest barrier to someone considering an electric car or plug-in hybrid is charging. How easy is it? Where can you do it? How can you do
03 Jun 2016
News
Mitsubishi plans five new SUVs by 2021
We get the inside story on Mitsubishi's plans for a rapid model expansion over the next five years, with new SUVs, electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids
14 Mar 2016
Review
Mitsubishi Outlander SUV (2015 - ) review
The Outlander is a spacious and practical rival for the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe, but it's the plug-in hybrid version that really sets it apart
25 Sep 2018
Review
Mitsubishi Outlander SUV (2013 - ) review
Read the Mitsubishi Outlander (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
26 Feb 2015
Frequently asked questions
Mitsubishi Outlanders offer a top speed range between 106mph and 124mph, depending on the version.
Mitsubishi Outlander on-the-road prices RRP from £28,085 and rises to around £43,455, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Mitsubishi Outlander's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 166mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.