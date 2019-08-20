Mitsubishi cars for sale
RRP£36,791
£30,000
Save£6,791
Mitsubishi L200 2.4 DI-D DC Barbarian 4WD 4dr
4 door Manual Diesel Pickup
RRP£40,065
£37,815
Save£2,250
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh Dynamic CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Plug-in SUV
RRP£30,115
£28,315
Save£1,800
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T Exceed CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£22,900
£20,650
Save£2,250
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T Design SE (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Mitsubishi cars for sale
£5,995
Mitsubishi L200 2.5 DI-D 4Life Double Cab 4WD 4dr
2009 (09 reg) | 74,000 miles
£8,000
Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback 1.2 Juro 5dr CVT
2019 | 11,866 miles
£4,950
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Elegance LWB SUV 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 135,000 miles
£4,950
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Elegance LWB SUV 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 135,000 miles
£8,500
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 DI-D GX3 Auto 4WD 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 36,980 miles
£3,995
Mitsubishi ASX 1.8 DI-D 3 5d 147 BHP FINANCE ME TODAY 4.9%
2011 (61 reg) | 95,000 miles
£16,799
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 Double Cab DI-D 178 Warrior 4WD Auto 2.5
2018 (68 reg) | 15,451 miles
£14,995
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 Di-D GX3 Auto 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 35,608 miles
£1,995
Mitsubishi Pajero
117,000 miles
£875
Mitsubishi Colt 1.5 DI-D CZ2 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 95,000 miles
£16,910
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC [197] SG3 5dr Auto
2015 (15 reg) | 38,193 miles
£2,990
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 2.5 TD Trojan Crewcab Pickup 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 150,000 miles
£16,999
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 Double Cab DI-D 178 Warrior 4WD Auto 2.5
2018 (68 reg) | 12,764 miles
£16,999
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 Double Cab DI-D 178 Warrior 4WD Auto 2.5
2018 (68 reg) | 10,629 miles
£18,999
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T 4 (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 7,815 miles
£16,999
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5 4 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 11,197 miles
£14,999
Mitsubishi 3000GT 3.0 Coupe 2dr Petrol Manual (289 g/km, 282 bhp)
2007 (07 reg) | 76,000 miles
£3,995
Mitsubishi Colt 1.3 CZ2 AMT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 31,840 miles
£19,750
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 2.4 DI-D 4WD WARRIOR DCB 178 BHP
2019 (19 reg) | 9,845 miles
£6,995
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Equippe 4work Van 3dr Diesel Automatic (LWB) (216 g/km, 197 bhp)
2011 (11 reg) | 202,000 miles
£12,990
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX 3H 5d 161 BHP
2015 (65 reg) | 91,625 miles
£2,750
Mitsubishi Colt 1.3 ClearTec 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 54,040 miles
£14,990
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 2.4 DI-D DC Barbarian 4WD 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 43,347 miles
£6,390
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Warrior LWB SUV 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 116,000 miles
Review
Mitsubishi L200 pick-up (2019 - ) review
The Mitsubishi L200 is one of the most popular pick-up trucks in the UK thanks to its mixture of abilities, and as an all-rounder in the class, it competes
20 Aug 2019
Review
Mitsubishi ASX (2019 - ) review
The 2019 ASX is a facelifted version of Mitsubishi’s small SUV, which was first released in 2010. It competes in a packed small SUV marketplace against
12 Jun 2019
News
Coming soon: 2019 Mitsubishi ASX
The new ASX, a rival to the Toyota CH-R, Peugeot 2008 and Mazda CX-3 will make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
12 Feb 2019
Review
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport SUV (2018 - ) review
The Shogun Sport is a rugged, off-roading SUV with seven seats, which offers serious capability away from the tarmac and space inside for plenty of pe
28 Jun 2018