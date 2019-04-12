Brown Kia Soul used cars for sale
With 3 used Brown Kia Soul cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Brown Kia Soul cars for sale
Latest Kia Soul Articles
Review
Kia Soul Hatchback (2019 - ) review
The Kia Soul EV is a small, all-electric SUV-like hatchback that rivals cars like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Volkswagen e-Golf and Nissan Leaf. It arrives
12 Apr 2019
News
Coming soon: Kia Soul EV
Kia’s new Soul will be exclusively an electric vehicle, and it’s been shown for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show.
06 Mar 2019
Review
Kia Soul hatchback (2016 - ) review
If you’re sold on the Soul’s looks, there’s (just about) enough substance behind the style to merit a place on your shortlist.
11 Oct 2017
News
Updates to Kia Soul and Kia Carens
New engine and a few tweaks to the Kia Soul, and updates to the Carens MPV, ahead of the Paris Motor Show.
29 Sep 2016