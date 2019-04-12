Kia Soul cars for sale
The Soul EV builds on the funky charm of its predecessor by maintaining the quirky styling, but upping the performance dramatically. It’s zippy to drive and boasts a very impressive 280-mile range on a single charge. If you’re in the market for an...Read full review
Review
Kia Soul Hatchback (2019 - ) review
The Kia Soul EV is a small, all-electric SUV-like hatchback that rivals cars like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Volkswagen e-Golf and Nissan Leaf. It arrives
12 Apr 2019
News
Coming soon: Kia Soul EV
Kia’s new Soul will be exclusively an electric vehicle, and it’s been shown for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show.
06 Mar 2019
Review
Kia Soul hatchback (2016 - ) review
If you’re sold on the Soul’s looks, there’s (just about) enough substance behind the style to merit a place on your shortlist.
11 Oct 2017
News
Updates to Kia Soul and Kia Carens
New engine and a few tweaks to the Kia Soul, and updates to the Carens MPV, ahead of the Paris Motor Show.
29 Sep 2016
Frequently asked questions
Kia Souls offer a top speed range between 104mph and 104mph, depending on the version.
Kia Soul on-the-road prices RRP from £37,295 and rises to around £37,295, depending on the version.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.