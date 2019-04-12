Skip to contentSkip to footer
Kia Soul cars for sale

With 1 new and 412 used Kia Soul cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Kia Soul Hatchback (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Soul EV builds on the funky charm of its predecessor by maintaining the quirky styling, but upping the performance dramatically. It’s zippy to drive and boasts a very impressive 280-mile range on a single charge. If you’re in the market for an...

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£37,295.00Configure
Brand new - in stock1 cars available for quick delivery£37,295.00Search
Used412 cars available now£1,495.00Search

Latest second hand Kia Soul cars for sale

Latest Kia Soul Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Kia Souls offer a top speed range between 104mph and 104mph, depending on the version.

  • Kia Soul on-the-road prices RRP from £37,295 and rises to around £37,295, depending on the version.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.