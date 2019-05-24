Bronze Hyundai Tucson used cars for sale
With 7 used Bronze Hyundai Tucson cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Bronze Hyundai Tucson cars for sale
£12,995
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 GDi Blue Drive SE Nav 5dr 2WD
2017 (67 reg) | 34,614 miles
£11,995
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive SE Nav 5dr 2WD
2017 (17 reg) | 49,573 miles
£13,995
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive SE Nav DCT (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 40,000 miles
£11,498
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive S 2WD 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 23,550 miles
£15,480
Hyundai Tucson GDI SE BLUE DRIVE 1.6 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 10 miles
£14,100
Hyundai Tucson CRDI SPORT EDITION 1.7 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,073 miles
£15,990
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive Sport Edition (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 7,000 miles
Latest Hyundai Tucson ArticlesView more
Review
Hyundai Tucson SUV (2018 - ) review
The Tucson is a five-seat SUV with the emphasis on style and good value. It competes with the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and Honda CR-V.
24 May 2019
Feature
Best Car for Long Distances: Hyundai Tucson
Find out why the Hyundai Tucson is the 2018 winner of our Best Car for Long Distances award.
30 May 2018
Review
Hyundai Tucson SUV (2015 - ) review
The Tucson is a five-seat SUV with the accent on style and good value that will tempt buyers away from the likes of the Nissan Qashqai, Honda CR-V and
25 May 2018
First Drive
Hyundai Tucson Premium SE 2.0 CRDi 185PS first drive review
The Tucson is Hyundai's replacement for the popular ix35, but does it have what it takes to compete with the best in a class that's packed with high-quality
30 Jun 2015